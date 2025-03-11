Eagles Today

Eagles Set To Visit White House On April 28

The Super Bowl LIX champions will be honored two days after the 2025 NFL Draft.

John McMullen

A member of the media takes photos in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden at the White House during media previews of the White House Garden tours.
A member of the media takes photos in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden at the White House during media previews of the White House Garden tours. / Megan Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Eagles have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the Philadelphia's White House visit would be on April 28, 2025, two days after this year's NFL Draft concludes.

"April 28, I can confirm that the Philadelphia Eagles will be here at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory," Leavitt said. "I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn't sent or was sent. We want to correct the record.

"We sent an invitation. They enthusiastically accepted and you will see them here on April 28."

After an erroneous report that the Eagles had turned down an invite, a team source confirmed with Philadelphia Eagles On SI last month that the Eagles would visit the White House this offseason if invited.

Back in 2018, after winning Super Bowl LII, the Eagles did not visit the White House when an invitation was rescinded the night before a scheduled June visit when it became clear most of the players declined the opportunity to go.

The Eagles planned to send a smaller contingent headlined by then-coach Doug Pederson and Super Bowl hero Nick Foles.

Instead of going to Washington D.C., the Eagles ended up at the NovaCare Complex with an added OTA practice.

