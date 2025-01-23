Penn State waitress reveals Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is great tipper, better dude
Saquon Barkley has gone from an enemy New York Giants running back to beloved Philadelphia Eagles hero in record time.
Besides carrying the Eagles offense throughout the entire season, with another monster game against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, into the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, Barkley seems like a humble star and a generally great dude, as highlighted by an adorable pregame handshake with his six-year-old daughter Jada.
Add a story from a former waitress at a popular Penn State Nittany Lions bar to prove out that the 27-year-old Bronx native is indeed as advertised, which was resurfaced by ESPN on Instagram yesterday.
"I worked at a popular bar during college when Saquon played at Penn State," X user Madison Crossley wrote. "He'd sometimes come in the nights I'd worked and always tuck himself away in the back section I had as to not draw too much attention to his presence.
Always kind. Never arrogant. He never ordered because as word would spread, girls and guys alike would send him drinks, shots, anything all night long. If he could, he would always say thank you to whoever it was, adding it to the pile that would accumulate throughout the night.
But before he'd leave, he would leave me a tip for every drink I brought over. He truly is the best kind of person - what an athlete and true influence should be, on and off the field.
I was proud to see him play for State. I'm proud to see him play for Philly."
Usually star athletes, even the ones that portray a great personality to the media, are something different when the cameras aren't rolling. It's refreshing that that's not the case with Barkley.
As far as Barkley never having to buy drinks ever again, add Philly to the list.
