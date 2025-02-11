How much is Saquon Barkley's insane 200-carat diamond necklace really worth?
Saquon Barkley celebrated his 28th birthday and a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win on Sunday. What could be better? He put some icing on that cake with an unreal custom diamond necklace while he awaits for the real ice he wants with the ring from the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Barkley came to the Eagles from the New York Giants this season because he wanted to win. Not only did he win, but he set the record for the most yards in a season including playoffs with 2,504 yards. Even though he only had 25 carries for 57 yards in the Super Bowl, he had crucial blocks and six catches for 40 yards.
After the 40-22 win in Super Bowl LIX, Barkley could be seen shotgunning beers and dancing shirtless. After all, it was his birthday, too. He received this unreal 1 of 1 chain and 26 pendant from Benny The Jeweler afterward to keep the party rolling.
It is over 200 carats, which is nuts. Here’s Barkley putting it on with his sweet Super Bowl jacket.
But how much it really worth. Dov Kleiman reported it was $100K.
Shannon Sharpe ventured more, but Chad Ochocinco said it’s around $90K-$120K.
Whatever the price, it’s insanely baller and Barkley deserves it. He’s making $12.6 million per year on his three-year, $37.75 million contract, so if he wants an even more iced-out one, go for it Saquon.
Congrats champ, and happy birthday. Rock that bling.
