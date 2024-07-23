Eli Manning's two-word retort to Tom Brady's NSFW autograph (VIDEO)
The comedic rivalry between Eli Manning and Tom Brady continues.
Of course Tom Brady is widely hailed as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time with his seven Super Bowl titles: six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to show Bill Belichick that he could win without him.
Eli Manning was considered a decent quarterback for the New York Giants that had two great playoff runs that culminated with two Super Bowl victories over Mr. Brady.
Manning doesn't waste any chance to always remind him, most recently when he wasn't invited to "The Roast of Tom Brady."
"I did not want to Roast him for a 3rd time!!," Manning tweeted.
In a preview video for the upcoming Fanatics Fest — set to take place in New York City at the Javits Centert from Aug. 16-18 — Brady visits Manning at a table, where he is signing jerseys. Brady signs a jersey with “F**k off,” returning it to Manning, who simply laughs at the ever-so-kind benediction.
RELATED: Angel Reese not amused by Ted Lasso's motivational pep talk at WNBA All-Star Game
In good sportsmanship, Manning autographs the jersey with his name, as well as “Good game.”
It’s probably for the best Manning didn’t return Brady’s sentiment. After all, many NFL fans may be saying the the same thing once the real-life Benjamin Button announces his inevitable return from retirement.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: who won fashion fit rivalry at All-Star Game?
No way!: WNBA All-Stars get ridiculously low pay for showcase game
Dope duo: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae stun courtside in slamming fits at All-Star Game
Groovin’: Angel Reese busts bachelorette party-like dance moves for All-Star night out
USA!: Snoop Dogg shows off fly fit, picks GOAT for Olympic Games