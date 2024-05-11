Former Ole Miss QB Eli Manning Roasts Tom Brady Following Nextflix Special
Tom Brady is Superman in the NFL, and Eli Manning is his kryptonite.
At least he was as a member of the New York Giants when the two faced off against one another for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy on the NFL's biggest stage.
Brady, perhaps the greatest quarterback to ever step foot on a field, recently made headlines for the ""Roast of Tom Brady" on Netflix. Tons of A-list comedians and former New England Patriots stars took to the stage to give the seven-time Super Bowl winner a few jabs at his expense.
Manning, one of the top players in Ole Miss history, wasn't invited to present his banter on stage. He didn't need a microphone since he owns a phone and social media exists these days.
"I thought about attending the Roast of Tom Brady last night," Manning wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter following the event, "but I did not want to Roast him for a 3rd time!!"
Manning, who spent all 16 seasons with the New York Giants, is the reason Brady only has seven rings instead of nine. Both of his Super Bowl wins came against the G.O.A.T. and ended dramatically with plays that will forever be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, at the league's Hall of Fame.
In Super Bowl XLII, Manning ended the Patriots' run at a perfect season with the final heave downfield to David Tyree for what later became known as 'The Helmet Catch.' He completed the last-minute drive with a touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress to secure the 17-14 win.
Four years later, the Giants bested the Patriots as underdogs again, this time finding Mario Manningham down the sideline to set the eventual 21-17 victory in Super Bowl XLVI.
Manning and Brady have remained "frienemies" off the field over the years but have given each other slack for their history. Peyton Manning, Eli's older brother, has made comments about his brother ending the perfect streak on multiple occasions,
A three-year starter for the Rebels, Manning threw for 10,119 yards with 81 touchdowns. The Rebels won 10 games and beat Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl during his senior season, which led to him becoming the No. 1 pick in 2004.