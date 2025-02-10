The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Eli Manning worries that Travis Kelce might take his job whenever the legendary tight end retires

The New York Giants legend sees big things for Kelce — even after his football career comes to an end.

Eli Manning recognizes greatness when he sees it — especially when it involves brothers.

The legendary New York Giant and two-time Super Bowl winner, 44, spoke about The Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, during a recent interview on the SiriusXM set on Media Row in New Orleans. Eli, who is the younger brother of fellow NFL legend Peyton Manning, spoke about how great the dynamic is between Jason and Travis, including their brotherly chemistry on their popular New Heights podcast.

"You see the dynamic, the brother duo between Travis and Jason. They're having so much fun," Eli said on the program per People. "They rag on each other. That's the great thing about brothers. You can't be sensitive around each other. Everything is open. Everything you can just be called out for."

Eli and Peyton previously guest-starred on the New Heights podcast and got to share their brotherly bond with the Kelces. Eli spoke about his time on the show and later admitted that there was one thing about Travis that made him nervous.

"I just hope [Jason and Travis] don't come take Peyton and I's job," he stated. "When Travis eventually retires down the road, they'll probably be doing Monday Night Football instead of us."

Eli and Peyton have hosted the ManningCast edition of Monday Night Football since 2021.

Meanwhile, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagls in Super Bowl LIX.

