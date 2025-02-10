Eli Manning worries that Travis Kelce might take his job whenever the legendary tight end retires
Eli Manning recognizes greatness when he sees it — especially when it involves brothers.
The legendary New York Giant and two-time Super Bowl winner, 44, spoke about The Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, during a recent interview on the SiriusXM set on Media Row in New Orleans. Eli, who is the younger brother of fellow NFL legend Peyton Manning, spoke about how great the dynamic is between Jason and Travis, including their brotherly chemistry on their popular New Heights podcast.
"You see the dynamic, the brother duo between Travis and Jason. They're having so much fun," Eli said on the program per People. "They rag on each other. That's the great thing about brothers. You can't be sensitive around each other. Everything is open. Everything you can just be called out for."
RELATED: Travis Kelce reveals adorable Super Bowl tradition he has with his mom Donna
Eli and Peyton previously guest-starred on the New Heights podcast and got to share their brotherly bond with the Kelces. Eli spoke about his time on the show and later admitted that there was one thing about Travis that made him nervous.
"I just hope [Jason and Travis] don't come take Peyton and I's job," he stated. "When Travis eventually retires down the road, they'll probably be doing Monday Night Football instead of us."
Eli and Peyton have hosted the ManningCast edition of Monday Night Football since 2021.
Meanwhile, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagls in Super Bowl LIX.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl