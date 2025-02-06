Travis Kelce reveals adorable Super Bowl tradition he has with his mom Donna
Travis Kelce is steadily preparing for Super Bowl LIX, the fifth Super Bowl he's played in as a player for the Kansas City Chiefs. Now he's revealing a secret big game tradition that he shares with his mother, Donna Kelce.
The superstar tight end, 35, spoke with the media on Super Bowl LIX press day on Thursday, February 6. At the event, he was asked whether Donna was going to be making her famous cookies that went viral at Super Bowl LVII.
"Oh you know it, you know it. Never played a Super Bowl without them,” Travis told the media per People.
Super Bowl LVII in 2023 saw Travis and the Chiefs face off against his brother Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of the game, Donna famously gifted her boys the cookies. The edge ended up going to Travis's team as they won 38-35.
The cookies are "an absolute favorite for me and everyone in the family," Donna told People in 2023. The recipe combines milk and white chocolate chips, brown and white sugar, sweet cream butter, cinnamon, and optional pecans to name a few of the ingredients.
Funnily enough, Super Bowl LIX will be a rematch between the Chiefs and the Eagles, minus Jason, who retired from the league in 2024. Whether Donna's cookies bring Travis luck again remains to be seen.
