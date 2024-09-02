Former NFL TE Eric Ebron gets custom Cybertruck with nod to alma mater
Tesla Cybertrucks are all the rage. Whether you think they are hideous or are the future, they get people talking. Former NFL tight end Eric Ebron seems to fall in the latter category.
Ebron, a star for the North Carolina Tar Heels before becoming a first-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions, recently showed off the newest addition to his car collection.
The 31-year-old shared photos of his custom Cybertruck which is decked out with nods to his alma mater. The truck has a matte black finish with Carolina blue accents.
MORE: Fan gifts Ochocinco McDonald's; NFL great responds with legendary invite
The leather interior is Carolina blue with UNC logos on the headrests and floormats.
Ebron's ride is also loaded with LED lights along the undercarriage.
Not too shabby.
Ebron last played in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 season, following his prior stops with the Lions and Indianapolis Colts.
Throughout his NFL career, the former top 10 pick made a cool $37 million.
