ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares intimate off-air look behind the scenes at ‘First Take’
Molly Qerim can make even the most casual look a winning one.
The co-host of ESPN’s First Take has slayed many fire fits while on the show like her denim miniskirt Canadian tuxedo, and her “locked-in leather” miniskirt, and most recently a fire-red minidress for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game that had Taylor Rooks swooning.
She’s also slayed many other outfits out of the office like her low-cut top at a New York Knicks game, as well as her disappearing fit while at UFC 309 in New York City.
In her latest Instagram Story, Qerim gave us a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the show and how she looks before putting on one of those fire fits of hers before she deals with Stephen A. Smith.
She definitely looks to be in her zone.
Qerim, who is an Emmy Award winner, definitely has a tremendous work ethic as show regular and former NFL quarterback Cam Newton can attest to.
The 40-year-old Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
Work hard and fit hard are mottos Qerim seems to live by. It’s great to see a behind-the-scenes look at how she really dresses for comfort.
