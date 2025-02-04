ESPN's Molly Qerim reposts hating 'everybody' after 'First Take' gaffe on-air
Molly Qerim had a rough day at the office. One of the perils of live television is any mistake is out there for the world to see and then amplified on social media. Unfortunatley for Qerim, that day was Tuesday.
The ESPN First Take co-host is always the definition of a professional — in fact her co-worker and ex-NFL star Cam Newton called her a “f***ing beast.” She’s also always so well dressed on the show like her fire-red minidress from the College Football Playoff National Championship, and her all-denim Canadian tuxedo slay, as well as her sparkly minidress “back to business” look.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat for stunning New York look
On Tuesday, while rocking another stunning look, the 40-year old Qerim had a couple of foul-ups. First, co-host Stephen A. Smith had her laughing so hard she spit up her coffee all over the desk. Here’s the scene as it unfolded.
Stephen A. calling himself “one of the most annoying people” is comical. It was just bad timing and an embarrassing moment for Qerim as the crew had to also bring her napkins.
Then, later on in the day, Dan Orlovsky was bouncing her a basketball and it hit her face area and Qerim exclaimed, “s**t,” and after realizing her mistake she cracked up and stormed off saying, “I hate everybody, I’m going home. This is such a rough so for me.” Qerim reposted a fan’s reaction to the viral moment.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares intimate off-air look behind the scenes at ‘First Take’
She then added, “Who knew I’d spit up & swear in the same show. Classy Day 🙃 Blame @dorlovsky @stephenasmith.”
Rough days happen. No doubt Qerim will bounce back this week. Shake it off, Molly.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams