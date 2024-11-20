Everything you need to know about Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's romance
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills currently hold the first-place spot in the NFL's AFC East Division. However, it's his victory off the field that is just as prominent, with the 28-year-old locked into a serious relationship with acclaimed actress, Hailee Steinfeld.
Here is everything you need to know about Allen and the Oscar nominee's secret romance.
Allen and Steinfeld initially started seeing one another in 2023 but their relationship wasn't confirmed to the public until the Bills quarterback made it Instagram official earlier this year. In the post, which was made on July 23, Allen shared an adventurous photo alongside Steinfeld as they both looked on at the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris.
People reported on their secret love story when it first made waves in 2023. A source told the publication in February that Allen and Steinfeld had planned to spend more time together in the NFL off-season.
"They always planned to spend more time together after his season ended. Things have been going really well," revealed the anonymous source. "They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of that."
The NFL sensation and the Hawkeye star had been pressed by the media to reveal details about their relationship. Allen was asked about rumors of him making out with Steinfeld during an appearance on Pardon My Take, where he admitted that the public's fascination with his dating life "created a sense of insecurity in him."
Meanwhile, Steinfeld was asked about Allen by reporters during her appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony. While she didn't give a direct answer, she did hold up a Buffalo Bills jersey, a nod to her BF.
Regardless of how they feel the public perceives them, the power couple has grown extraordinarily close in their time together. Allen's post confirming their relationship also included photos of the starlet spending time with his mom and the rest of his family. She's also attended a number of Bills games with the Allen household.
Steinfeld also wrote about Allen in a 2024 newsletter for her Beau fashion line. In the passage, she revealed that she and Allen had a unique gift exchange during Christmas in 2023 when they both got each other knives due to their shared love of cooking– a strange coincidence that she initially predicted was a bad omen.
"After we exchanged our knives lol, he told me there's an old wive's tale that if you gift your significant other a knife you have to pay for it, otherwise it signifies the severing of a relationship,” she wrote. "So we exchanged quarters so we didn't have that bad omen.”
Regardless of omens or grueling NFL seasons, Allen and Steinfeld's romance is a love story that the sports world has enjoyed watching unfold.
