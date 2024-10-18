Hailee Steinfeld reveals 'bad omen' with Josh Allen gift exchange
The Buffalo Bills look to remain in the win column when they host the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. After two consecutive losses, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. narrowly defeated the New York Jets 23-20 on Monday Night Football to remain atop the AFC East.
While Allen's girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, prefers to stay away from the jumbotron, she quietly attends nearly every Bills game. A few days before the Titans-Bills matchup at Highmark Stadium, the Oscar-nominated actress teased the latest issue of her newsletter, "Beau Society," by sharing a brief video of herself cooking in the kitchen.
Steinfeld sent out issue No. 11 of her newsletter on Oct. 18, entitled "Soups and Sweets," in which she shared a personal story about Allen. While exchanging gifts on Christmas, the 28-year-old quarterback and the "Pitch Perfect" star unexpectedly bought each other the same present.
While it's adorable that Steinfeld and Allen both purchased a a Miyabi Kaizen chef's knife, Allen was superstitious about the exchange. He revealed that their relationship might be cursed if they didn't act quick.
Steinfeld explaiend, "I got this knife for Josh last year for Christmas because cooking is something we love to do together. For Christmas he got me…the same one in a different colorway!
RELATED: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld make rare public appearance together before MNF game
"After we exchanged our knives lol, he told me there's an old wive's tale that if you gift your significant other a knife you have to pay for it, otherwise it signifies the severing of a relationship. So we exchanged quarters so we didn't have that bad omen.
"Anyway, oh my God, I love this knife! I don't know much about a chef's knife but it is just so nice and makes me feel official." If you want to buy the same fancy knife Steinfeld and Allen love, it can be purchased for $429.99.
Steinfeld also shared two recipes in her newsletter, "Hailee's Tortellini Chicken Soup (for the soul)" and "Hailee's Chocolate Chip Cookies."
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date