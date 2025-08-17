Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
Natalia Bryant is a professional model and showed why in her latest high-end fashion post for a friend’s birthday wish.
The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film where she crushed her beautiful white dress on graduation day. She worked as a model while at USC and has wowed at events like her Oscars party dress, and posing with good family friend Ciara at a swanky Beverly Hills party.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant looks so much like dad Kobe in new model photos
Natalia, 22, has also been hanging a lot with mom and sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. They all just went to a WNBA game together in New York and sitting courtside, and then to a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Kobe’s bobblehead night where Bianka crushed a first pitch and Capri got the crowd fired up on the mic. They’d all pose with LA star Freddie Freeman and then this family picture.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia surprises at Fever-Wings courtside in all black fit
After giving kids some amazing back-to-school gifts with Vanessa, Natalia celebrated her friend’s birthday with a post in a unique dress.
The dress has that heart there on the leg for a different look.
Natalia wants to pursue a career in film, but she definitely has one in modeling.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal