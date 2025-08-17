The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

The oldest daughter of the late Lakers great and Vanessa Bryant crushes her high-end fashion.

Matt Ryan

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Natalia Bryant is a professional model and showed why in her latest high-end fashion post for a friend’s birthday wish.

The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film where she crushed her beautiful white dress on graduation day. She worked as a model while at USC and has wowed at events like her Oscars party dress, and posing with good family friend Ciara at a swanky Beverly Hills party.

Natalia, 22, has also been hanging a lot with mom and sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. They all just went to a WNBA game together in New York and sitting courtside, and then to a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Kobe’s bobblehead night where Bianka crushed a first pitch and Capri got the crowd fired up on the mic. They’d all pose with LA star Freddie Freeman and then this family picture.

The Bryant family
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After giving kids some amazing back-to-school gifts with Vanessa, Natalia celebrated her friend’s birthday with a post in a unique dress.

Natalia Bryant (left) and friend
Natalia Bryant (left) and friend / Natalia Bryant/Instagram

The dress has that heart there on the leg for a different look.

Natalia wants to pursue a career in film, but she definitely has one in modeling.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia
Vanessa and Natalia / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media.

