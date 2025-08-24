$230M Browns QB Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur Sanders game
$230 million in fully guaranteed is not a laughing matter.
No matter what NFL and Cleveland Browns fans may think of the former Houston Texans three-time Pro Bowler turned disgraced franchise bust, Deshaun Watson is making it very clear that he's doing everything he can to return to the field this season.
RELATED: $131M nuclear Browns QB Deshaun Watson looks ready to return this season
And while Shedeur Sanders was controversially pulled from Cleveland's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, which the Browns won 19-17 to go undefeated in the meaningless exhibition games, the 29-year-old Watson shared a very telling post on his Instagram Stories.
Flexing his yellow Ferrari with YoungBoy's track, "Never Broke Again," the former Clemson Tigers hero and national champion is intimating that he's always paying attention.
RELATED: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
For those that don't follow Watson on social media, that yellow Ferrari was prominent in a set of engagement photos with his now wife, model and influencer Jilly Anais, who also loves the baller life the newlyweds are afforded with that $230 million.
RELATED: $230M Browns bust Watson flexes insane yacht on French Riviera honeymoon
"Never Broke Again" also seems like a blatant signal given the "big swing and miss" is preparing to be a big headache for owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry, and head coach Kevin Stefanski as the former NFL passing leader for the 2020 season trains rigorously to get a clean bill of health.
And if that happens, the Browns have to put him back on the active roster or release him, paying out the remainder of the $230 million and taking an obscene cap hit of $131 million in 2026.
So while the merits of Sheduer Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are hotly debated, Watson bides his time, always watching as he counts his millions.
