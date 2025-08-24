The Athlete Lifestyle logo

$230M Browns QB Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur Sanders game

As the controversy of Shedeur Sanders raged. forgotten $230 million bust Deshaun Watson continues to make it clear he's watching.

Matthew Graham

May 25, 2022; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reacts after a touchdown pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
May 25, 2022; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reacts after a touchdown pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
$230 million in fully guaranteed is not a laughing matter.

No matter what NFL and Cleveland Browns fans may think of the former Houston Texans three-time Pro Bowler turned disgraced franchise bust, Deshaun Watson is making it very clear that he's doing everything he can to return to the field this season.

Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory news conference March 26, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And while Shedeur Sanders was controversially pulled from Cleveland's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, which the Browns won 19-17 to go undefeated in the meaningless exhibition games, the 29-year-old Watson shared a very telling post on his Instagram Stories.

Flexing his yellow Ferrari with YoungBoy's track, "Never Broke Again," the former Clemson Tigers hero and national champion is intimating that he's always paying attention.

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson flexes his yellow Ferrari, posting right after the Browns wrapped up their preseason game. / Deshaun Watson/Instagram

For those that don't follow Watson on social media, that yellow Ferrari was prominent in a set of engagement photos with his now wife, model and influencer Jilly Anais, who also loves the baller life the newlyweds are afforded with that $230 million.

"Never Broke Again" also seems like a blatant signal given the "big swing and miss" is preparing to be a big headache for owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry, and head coach Kevin Stefanski as the former NFL passing leader for the 2020 season trains rigorously to get a clean bill of health.

Jilly Anais
IMAGO/MediaPunch

And if that happens, the Browns have to put him back on the active roster or release him, paying out the remainder of the $230 million and taking an obscene cap hit of $131 million in 2026.

So while the merits of Sheduer Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are hotly debated, Watson bides his time, always watching as he counts his millions.

Jilly Anais, Deshaun Watson, NFL WAGs, Cleveland Browns
Jilly Anais/Instagram

Matthew Graham
