F1 star fan-boy crushes Brad Pitt with befuddled stare (VIDEO)
It was a heck of an exciting Formula 1 weekend, especially for Sir Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt.
Hamilton of course surprisingly won the British Grand Prix for the record ninth time, and Brad Pitt was at Silverstone to work on his highly-anticipated “F1” film that dropped its hyped new trailer over the weekend with 2.6 million views as of this posting.
The funniest moment of the dramatic racing weekend might have been when the heartthrob Pitt was caught in the background of a Sergio Perez interview.
Brilliant comedy from Fernando Alonso, always one of the most colorful characters of the F1. Who knows what was going through the Aston Martin driver’s head, but we’ll interpret the reaction as either, one, I can’t believe that dude still looks that good at 60 years old, or two, I wish he would hurry up and finish filming all of these “F1” scenes because I used to be known as the sexiest man of the paddock.
It was also a date weekend for Pitt, who was seen holding hands with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 34, which had the paparazzi in a frenzy like F1 drivers chasing the checkered flag.
As far as Hamilton, 39, he could barely hold back his emotions with his record-breaking victory, especially given this is his last season with Mercedes Benz before moving over to Ferrari.
Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, of course also a fantastic character as seen in Netflix’s wildly popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” put it perfectly.
"Fantastic,” gushed Wolff. “You couldn't have written it better for our farewell at the British Grand Prix. That was great.”
For Hamilton and Pitt, it was a fantastic weekend indeed.
