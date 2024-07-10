Did Travis Kelce spend $3 million for Taylor Swift, family for Super Bowl suite?
As Taylor Swift says on a song called “Paper Rings” from her 2019 album, Lover, “I like shiny things, but I’ll marry you with paper rings.”
Lucky for her, it looks like her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn’t expressing his love on the cheap. Back in February, Swift was seen at Super Bowl LVIII enjoying the game from a suite. With Swift were Kelce’s mother, rapper Ice Spice, singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey, amongst many others.
While Kelce previously revealed that he footed the bill, he remained mum about the price tag. But on an episode of Netflix’s “Receiver” docuseries Kelce might have revealed that fellow tight end, San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle, just how much he spent.
Kittle asked if Kelce would be “doing a suite” at the Super Bowl.
To which Kelce responded “They’re f**king $3 million.”
It’s not clear if he actually did shell out $3 million, or if he was offered a superstar discount.
But given Kelce’s $14.3 million per season contract, which lasts through 2026, and Swift’s $1.3 billion net worth, it’s safe to say they’ll be fine.
While in off-season, Kelce has popped up at stops of Swift’s “Eras Tour.” He is also set to star in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series “Grotesquerie,” premiering on FX this fall.
Speaking of Swift, the global pop icon ran into another huge Swiftie on the latest stop in Zurich, Switzerland.
Of course the burning question for Travis Kelce, will he be spending a boatload of cash on an engagement ring anytime soon?
