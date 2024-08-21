The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Fans go gaga for shirtless Raiders Gardner Minshew montage to Creed's 'Higher'

The newly announced Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback looks like either a 1980s action hero or the evil villain in this hilarious training video that’s gone viral.

Matthew Graham

Aug 10, 2024: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Aug 10, 2024: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Gardnew Minshew has always been a vibe.

Ever since he launched onto the NFL scene as a rookie for the Jacksonville Jaguars, his southern charm and vintage 1980s style has always been endearing to fans, and the latest installment of his real-life “Joe Dirt” (a theme in the comments) mixed with “Rocky IV” video has fans loving the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback.

Oh, and of course the song that is playing throughout the training montage is “Higher” by Creed, who of course are in the midst of their own redemption tour.

There are several postings of the Minshew montage that have gone viral. This one has 1.9 million views at the time of this posting from the original content creator. (Another one has 2.3 million as of this posting.)

Even though the Raiders quarterback is still a social media darling, he’s gone relatively dark on his handles, not posting anything new since July 2022, when he did an Instagram post selling the bus he had been living in for much of that year.

One thing still remains the same though, Minshew loves showing off his Tom Selleck “Magnum P.I.” bare chest.

Fans can’t get enough of the latest iteration of shirtless Raiders QB1.

It’s hard not to root for this dude, even if you despise the Raiders.

