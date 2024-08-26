Fans share mixed reactions to Kelce brother's new nostalgic cereal launch after Jason claps back
Travis and Jason Kelce have announced their newest collaboration with General Mills – a new cereal appropriately named “Kelce Mix.”
The NFL brothers have blended three iconic cereals — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese's Puffs — into one unique breakfast combo that’s already generating plenty of buzz on social media.
For Jason, 36, the partnership is a nostalgic one as he admitted in an Instagram post on Monday, August 26 that the cereal collaboration is a "full circle" moment for him and Travis, 34. “Growing up, we’d mix cereals at the breakfast table all the time,” he said in the caption, adding “ We can’t wait for you to clear the shelves late September!”
Fans quickly commented on the post, saying things like, “My worlds are colliding with this one! 🔥😂,” and “Can't wait, these were my top 3 growing up.“
Others mentioned how they were unsure of the combination. “Love the kelce bros but this sounds terrible hahaha,” admitted one fan. Another commented, “You had me until lucky charms 😂.”
However, the brother’s have also received their fair share of negative comments. After Jason and Travis announced their new cereal on the TODAY show, the clip was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), where it quickly caught attention.
N.Y. Times bestselling author Calley Means retweeted the video, criticizing the brothers for promoting what he described as unhealthy food. “Athletes should stop sponsoring food that destroys kids’ metabolic health,” he wrote.
Jason didn’t hesitate to respond, defending the cereal and emphasizing the importance of balance. “I grew up on these products, Calley, and I was a perfectly healthy, fit child because I enjoyed them in moderation,” he clapped back. He went on to acknowledge the seriousness of the obesity epidemic but added, “There is also room to eat cereal and ice cream and candy in the right quantities in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle.”
Calley doubled-down by responding with a chart and the words, “Jason - moderation isn't working.” The dad of three has yet to respond.
