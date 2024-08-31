WATCH: Nick Saban drops NSFW bomb minutes into College GameDay debut
Legendary college football coach Nick Saban skipped out on the ESPN College GameDay trip to Ireland in Week 0, but he came out swinging in his season debut in College Station for Week 1.
Saban and the College GameDay panel pf Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit were deep in discussion when the former 'Bama coach let one slip.
Coach Saban was commenting on Ohio State's $20 million roster, referencing NIL pay days when he dropped his first NSFW bomb of the year.
VIDEO: Texas Tech cheerleaders viral TikTok features football coach
“If you don’t pay the right guys, you’ll be sh*t outta luck," Saban said.
Whoops.
That won't be the only time we hear a NSFW slip during College GameDay this season, but we will chuckle at every single one.
College football is back, baby!
