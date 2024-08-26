Flau'jae, Lil Wayne geaux Tiger mode in 'Came Out A Beast' music video
LSU star Flau'jae Johnson can do it all. Earlier this summer, the hooper and rapper dropped her debut EP titled Best of Both Worlds.
A highlight on the EP was a record with rap icon and New Orleans native Lil Wayne, who dropped a feature on the track "Came Out A Beast." Since it's release, fans have been clamoring for a music video.
The two linked up over the summer to give fans what they have been asking for, and that time finally came on Monday afternoon.
MORE: Flau'jae, Paige Bueckers debate who's 'The Ultimate Rizzler,' better flirt
Flau'jae and Weezy dropped the official music video for the record which carries a heavy LSU theme.
Flau'jae also dropped a podcast over the summer of the same name which has had high-profile guests like WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, and fellow college hoops star Paige Bueckers, among others.
Big 4 really does it all.
Now that her album is released and with the start of college basketball season coming up in a few months, the Best of Both Worlds podcast will give us some unique insight into one of the most intriguing and versatile stars in the game.
How does the Savannah, Georgia native balance life as a student, athlete, and rapper? We're about to find out what makes Flau'jae the "Biggest 4 in the World."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Angel Reese turns heads with pre-game crop top & bike shorts
2H2Hx2: Angel Reese rocks sheer jersey, denim shorts in latest WNBA fashion hit
Uh oh: Dallas Mavericks’ Luak Doncic appears to be severely out of shape
Gold-medal look: Gabby Thomas stuns with leggy look in late-night appearance
Retro FTW: Nike drops awesome Raiders Bo Jackson classic NFL kicks (PHOTOS)