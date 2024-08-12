Flava Flav promises Jordan Chiles a special gift after bronze medal debacle
Flava Flav is stepping up and giving Jordan Chiles the flowers she deserves.
After Chiles was shockingly stripped of her bronze medal in the floor routine due to a technicality, the official hype man of Team USA water polo has promised the gymnast a special gift.
Flava Flav took to social media to say he will be getting Chiles a "custom bronze clock necklace" to celebrate her achievement on the mat.
"Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan," Flav wrote. "imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu!!!"
Flava Flav is known for his signature clock necklace, and now Chiles will be able to add that to her trophy case, where her bronze medal should be.
Chiles was stripped of her medal after a stunning ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which determined the judging panel at the women's floor exercise final improperly granted an inquiry that increased Chiles' score.
The CAS determined the inquiry was made after the one-minute deadline for requests.
However, USA Gymnastics has provided video evidence that the inquiry was made inside of the allotted time with the hope of Chiles getting to keep her medal.
