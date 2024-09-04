Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva shows off mind-bending flexibility (VIDEO)
Flavia Saraiva burst onto the scene during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Brazilian gymast went viral after a brutal fall during warmups on the uneven bars left her with a shiner for the duration of the Summer Games. Despite the bumps and bruises, Saraiva pulled through for Brazil and helped the team win bronze in the team all-around competition.
After her run in Paris, Saraiva went viral once again when her Tinder bio was discovered by internet sleuths.
MORE: Brazilian Olympic gymnast Flavia Saraiva's Tinder profile goes viral
Saraiva has been riding the wave of internet stardom and remained active on social media seeing her following skyrocket to over 5.6 million followers on Instagram
Now, she's sharing workout videos that show how she constantly improves her flexibility on the mats and it is mind-blowing.
Don't try that at home.
The 24-year-old Rio native has won 24 medals throughout her competitive career, including three golds in the Pan American Championships and one in the Youth Olympic Games.
There's no telling whether Saraiva will participate in another Olympic cycle, but we'll be tuned in to Instagram to see how she continues to stay fit.
