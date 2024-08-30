The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brazilian Olympic gymnast Flavia Saraiva's Tinder profile goes viral

Flavia Saraiva, the Brazilian gymnast who won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has gone viral after her Tinder bio was discovered.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Flavia Saraiva of Brazil competes on the beam in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Flavia Saraiva of Brazil competes on the beam in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Flavia Saraiva of Brazil was one of the stars of the 2024 Paris Olympic, winning bronze in the team all-around competition. During the Olympics, Saraiva took a hard fall and had a bandaged and bruised eye throughout the games.

While the dust from Paris has settled, Flavia has found herself going viral once again.

The 24-year-old Brazilian gymnast had her Tinder profile discovered by fans and it immediately became an online sensation.

Flavia did not hide who she was, describing herself in Portuguese as "an artistic gymnastics athlete, Olympic and world medalist." She added that she was "tanned" and a "good person."

The most intriguing part? Flavia is looking for "nothing serious, but it depends."

So shoot your shot, gents.

Flavia Saraiva, she's just like us.

You know, minus the whole Olympic medal thing.

