Terence Crawford disses Canelo with cocky statement gift before Netflix fight
Terence “Bud” Crawford has never been beaten in 41 professional boxing matches. He’s moving up to face the legendary Mexican fighter and WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez in Saturday night’s megafight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and streaming on Netflix. Before even stepping into the ring, Crawford made a cocky purchase to show just how confident he is.
Crawford is hoping to become the first undisputed three-weight division champion in boxing history as he already has titles in Light Welterweight and Welterweight divisions. He took a big jump up to the 168-pound division for this fight, however, but certainly looks jacked.
Álvarez with his 62-2-2 record is the favorite in Vegas hovering around -175 as of this writing at various sportsbooks. That’s not stopping big money rolling in on Crawford including this $2M wager.
That’s some confidence on Crawford. The fighter himself also boasts the same confidence that he can indeed win — so much so that he bought a Rolex before the fight engraved with “42-0” on it for what would be his record after a win.
Things have already got contentious between the two several times and this only adds fuel to the fire.
What will happen on Saturday night when two dominant boxers square off? If Crawford can indeed fast forward the time on his watch, he’d say he’s 42-0 and super middleweight champion.
