Terence Crawford's payday vs. Canelo is shockingly lower for Netflix fight
Terence Crawford has had the same amount of major world titles in his career as Canelo Alvarez, each with 10.
Unfortunately for the still undefeated 37-year-old Nebraska native (41-0, 31 KOs), he's not a national Mexican hero and global boxing legend like the 35-year-old Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs).
So while Canelo has Saudi Arabian PIF "His Excellency" Turki Alalshikh and Dana White promoting the Netflix "fight of the century" as part of a three-match deal between, Alvarez, the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, and the UFC CEO, Crawford is along for the ride.
Canelo will make an obscene amount of money. Crawford will make only a portion of that purse for his payday.
Here's the breakdown.
Canelo will make somewhere in the ballpark of $150 million
White played it coy that Canelo was "probably" making $100 million, but then when Alalshikh was pushed about that reported $150 million at the final press conference, "His Excellency," who is riding high from his Zuffa Boxing promotions and now with Wrestlemania 2027 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, didn't balk at that seemingly ludicrous number.
Netflix has been known to overpay to get what they want. So if it was Canelo they wanted, $150 million doesn't seem bonkers when Jake Paul maked a reported $40 million for his Mike Tyson Netflix showdown.
Crawford will make 6.7% of Canelo's purse
Reports had his number at a very lucrative and impressive $50 million, but the four-time World Boxing Organization "Fighter of the Year," most recently in 2023, says it's only $10 million.
Yes, that's right. $10 million, only 6.7% of Canelo's $150 million, or 10% of the conservative $100 million number.
"I got $10 million for that [Canelo] fight," Crawford said on the"Ring Champs with Ak & Barak"podcast. "I'm doing it for the opportunity, baby, the legacy. The legacy outweighs the money."
The legacy indeed would be the cherry on top for a truly legendary career. And in the process, Crawford would gain an entirely new audience with potentially huge payouts for the next couple of years.
Still, it feels like he's being severely underpaid for the "fight of the century."
