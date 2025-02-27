Gene Hackman's best sports movie roles were instant classics
Legendary Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their New Mexico home this week, along with their dog, according to CNN. Foul play is not suspected, but the causes of death have not been confirmed.
Following his death, tributes began pouring out for Hackman, who had a lengthy career with multiple award-winning roles.
"We have lost one of the true giants of the screen," actor George Takei wrote. "Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever."
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams reveals sports movie that makes him cry
While Hackman's acting career stretched across several genres, two of his roles will live on forever with sports fans. Hackman starred in the 1986 hit film Hoosiers and the 2000s sports comedy The Replacements.
Hoosiers was nominated for five awards, including the Academy Awards and Golden Globes. It was added to the National Film Registry by the National Film Preservation Board in 2001.
In The Replacements, Hackman starred as fictional Washington Sentinels interim head coach Jimmy McGinty, who was portrayed as a cross between Chicago Bears legend Mike Ditka and Tom Landry of the Dallas Cowboys, with his iconic fedora.
While The Replacements was a comedy, it also delivered many inspirational quotes.
"There are some who will say that your accomplishments today will soon be forgotten, that you're not real players, that this isn't a real team. And I say that's bullsh*t. Because as of today, you're all professional football players. You're being paid to play, and I want to you to remember that, because the men whose places you've taken forgot that a long time ago. Let's bring it in. Let's play some football."
Hackman was 95 at the time of his death, and his wife 63.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless