Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams reveals sports movie that makes him cry

The NFL star wide receiver can handle the heat of "Hot Ones" wings, but a certain film will always will get him to weep like a baby.

Alex Gonzalez

Oct 9, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Even in the offseason, Davante Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown are still taking the heat. Today, the respective Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions wide receivers faced each other in a new challenge — First We Feast’s "Hot Ones Versus."

As par for the course, Adams and St. Brown asked each other a series of burning questions, and for those they refused to answer, they would have to eat a hot chicken wing. Thankfully, Adams was more than truthful about a favorite movie of his.

When Adams quizzes St. Brown about a movie that gets him to cry, 24-year-old St. Brown is at a loss, as he’s not “well-versed in cinema.”

“What movie is Sylvester Stallone in?” asks St. Brown.

Adams replies, “First of all, you are showing your age by asking that question.”

Adams, shortly after, reveals that the movie is “Southpaw” — which St. Brown has never seen, or evidently, heard of.

St. Brown asks him to explain the movie, and Adams details a tragic scene involving Rachel McAdams’ character. The film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal

“That's like, one of the the only scenes I can really think of that’s like, hard to watch,” says Adams. “It's almost like I'm watching something real.”

While we won’t spoil “Southpaw” for you, we certainly agree that the movie is a real tearjerker: just as much as St. Brown’s limited knowledge of film.

Alex Gonzalez

ALEX GONZALEZ

