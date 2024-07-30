Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams reveals sports movie that makes him cry
Even in the offseason, Davante Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown are still taking the heat. Today, the respective Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions wide receivers faced each other in a new challenge — First We Feast’s "Hot Ones Versus."
As par for the course, Adams and St. Brown asked each other a series of burning questions, and for those they refused to answer, they would have to eat a hot chicken wing. Thankfully, Adams was more than truthful about a favorite movie of his.
When Adams quizzes St. Brown about a movie that gets him to cry, 24-year-old St. Brown is at a loss, as he’s not “well-versed in cinema.”
“What movie is Sylvester Stallone in?” asks St. Brown.
Adams replies, “First of all, you are showing your age by asking that question.”
Adams, shortly after, reveals that the movie is “Southpaw” — which St. Brown has never seen, or evidently, heard of.
St. Brown asks him to explain the movie, and Adams details a tragic scene involving Rachel McAdams’ character. The film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal
“That's like, one of the the only scenes I can really think of that’s like, hard to watch,” says Adams. “It's almost like I'm watching something real.”
While we won’t spoil “Southpaw” for you, we certainly agree that the movie is a real tearjerker: just as much as St. Brown’s limited knowledge of film.
