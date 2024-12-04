Gisele Bündchen takes new man to same spot she vacationed with ex-husband Tom Brady
Love is in the air, and no one is feeling it harder than Gisele Bündchen.
The 44-year-old supermodel, who is the ex-wife of retired NFL legend Tom Brady, was spotted on the beaches of Costa Rica with her new man, Joaquim Valente, during Thanksgiving weekend. Photos of a pregnant Bündchen and the jiu-jitsu instructor — who are expecting their first child together — have since surfaced online courtesy of TMZ.
In the shots, Bündchen proudly displays her baby bump in a short white lace dress while Valente sports some green camo shorts and a plain shirt. The happy couple even shared a kiss on the beach, which was something Bündchen and Brady used to do when they traveled to the very same spot in Costa Rica prior to their divorce in 2022.
Along with Valente, Bündchen took her and Brady's kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, to Costa Rica for the holiday. Meanwhile, Brady was busy working at FOX on Thanksgiving Day, where he called the NFL showdown between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys. The exes reportedly agreed that Benjamin and Vivian spending the holiday with Bündchen worked best due to his work schedule.
Bündchen continues to glow as her pregnancy journey continues. Her new child with Valente is expected in 2025.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game
Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement