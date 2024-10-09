Gracie Hunt shares behind-the-scenes look at 13th Annual Chiefs Style Lounge event
Gracie Hunt continues to show her immense love for fashion and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 25-year-old heiress to the popular NFL franchise held the 13th Annual Chiefs Style Lounge on Tuesday, October 8th. She celebrated the spectacular night of fashion by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos of the exclusive event on Instagram and shouting out all of the incredible women who helped put it together.
Hunt dawned a fiery red Chiefs dress paired with some high platform heels. Along with the post, she wrote, "Thank you for making the 13th Annual Chiefs Style Lounge an unforgettable night! Fashion & football collided in Kansas City & we were thrilled to showcase the latest Chiefs apparel, including my capsule collection with @WearByEA." Hunt would then shout out her co-host, the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders, and other sponsors for the event.
Hunt is the daughter of Chiefs' Executive Officer Clark Hunt, and regularly makes her presence known on game day. She and her sister, Ava Hunt, dropped a photo flexing the Chiefs' Super Bowl successes during the team's October 7th Monday Night Football victory over the New Orleans Saints.
One can only imagine what Hunt will have in store for the 14th Annual Chiefs Style Lounge event in 2025.
