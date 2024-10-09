Gracie Hunt, sister Ava flex iced-out Chiefs Super Bowl rings in candid photo
Gracie Hunt and sister Ava Hunt showed up and showed out Monday night for the Kansas City Chiefs game.
In a rare public sighting of the two together, they sizzled in a side-by-side photo in their glammed-out Chiefs fits.
Both girls are the heiresses to the Chiefs kingdom along with brother Knobel Hunt, who also happened to be there for the game against the New Orleans Saints. They are all the children of owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles. With all the Chiefs royal family there, Gracie snapped a sweet selfie of the three siblings together, as well as the entire family together.
The biggest flex of the night, however, came when Ava and Gracie posed with all the iced-out Chiefs Super rings on their fingers. The photo was originally posted by @dylansnapped on Instagram and reposted by Ava.
That’s a pure power photo right there with the three rings the team has won under quarterback Patrick Mahomes — the fourth overall in the history of the Chiefs.
Gracie, 25, is a former Miss Kansas winner and the current brand development and marketing manager for the team, while Ava, 19, is a cheerleader at Southern Methodist University where all three of the Hunt children and their dad went.
Gracie and Ava cetainly brought the team good luck in a 26-13 smashing of the Saints. If all goes to plan for the two-time defending champion Chiefs, the sisters will be flashing another Super Bowl ring next year.
