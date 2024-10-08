The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Haley and Hanna Cavinder show off most adorable dog photo

The Miami Hurricanes basketball players and influencers share the cutest picture of Harvey Douglas Cavinder.

Matt Ryan

Athletes and influencers Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder poses before the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome.
Athletes and influencers Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder poses before the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Cavinder twins showed off something more than their perfect bodies on Tuesday with an adorable post.

Haley and Hanna usually do everything together as twin sisters like posing together in their Miami Hurricane basketball uniforms, or walking the runway for SI Swimsuit in their bikinis hand-in-hand. They also have famous boyfriends. Haley is dating Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson, while Hanna is tied to Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck.

The Cavinders are back for their last season of college basketball and have become quite the influencers separately and together. Haley boasts over 850K Instagram followers, while Hanna is just over 800K. Together on their joint IG account they sit at well over 300K. Usually they are sharing workout selfies and bikinis, but their latest post scored a perfect 10 on the cuteness scale.

Harvey Cavinder
Harvey / Cavinder Twins/Instagram

Meet Harvey Douglas Cavinder. The couple got the dog in 2023 and even set up his Instagram, which boasts nearly 1K followers.

It looks like it’s already storming out there pretty bad in South Florida as it braces for Hurricane Milton. Hopefully Harvey, the Cavinders and everyone in the area stays safe.

Here are some more pictures of Harvey to make your day:

Harvey Douglas Cavinder
Harvey Douglas Cavinder/Instagram
Harvey Douglas Cavinder
Harvey Douglas Cavinder/Instagram
Harvey Douglas Cavinder
Harvey Douglas Cavinder/Instagram
Harvey Douglas Cavinder
Harvey Douglas Cavinder/Instagram

It is a good morning. Thanks, Harvey.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts SMU cheerleader uni fit after big win vs. Louisville

Good hair day: WNBA's DiJonai Carrington swoons over GF NaLyssa Smith's new hairstyle

Bikini beauty: Gabby Thomas flaunts breathtaking bikini photo during Maldives vacation 

It’s a ‘Mother’: Angel Reese continues to serve 'Mother' with an NSFW twist

Perfect 10: Livvy Dunne mocks bf Paul Skenes’ gymnastics fails, scores each one

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/News