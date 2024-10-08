Haley and Hanna Cavinder show off most adorable dog photo
The Cavinder twins showed off something more than their perfect bodies on Tuesday with an adorable post.
Haley and Hanna usually do everything together as twin sisters like posing together in their Miami Hurricane basketball uniforms, or walking the runway for SI Swimsuit in their bikinis hand-in-hand. They also have famous boyfriends. Haley is dating Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson, while Hanna is tied to Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck.
The Cavinders are back for their last season of college basketball and have become quite the influencers separately and together. Haley boasts over 850K Instagram followers, while Hanna is just over 800K. Together on their joint IG account they sit at well over 300K. Usually they are sharing workout selfies and bikinis, but their latest post scored a perfect 10 on the cuteness scale.
Meet Harvey Douglas Cavinder. The couple got the dog in 2023 and even set up his Instagram, which boasts nearly 1K followers.
It looks like it’s already storming out there pretty bad in South Florida as it braces for Hurricane Milton. Hopefully Harvey, the Cavinders and everyone in the area stays safe.
Here are some more pictures of Harvey to make your day:
It is a good morning. Thanks, Harvey.
