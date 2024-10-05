Haley and Hanna Cavinder pose together in fun Miami Hurricanes uniform photos
The Cavinder twins usually do most things together.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are back playing basketball for the Miami Hurricanes and doing what they do best off the court: take photos.
While the 23-year-old sisters dropped some individual shots in Canes uniforms, the SI Swimsuit models previewed what they two of them will look like together for this upcoming season. Scroll through to see them all.
While the ladies are social media stars in the own right, they posted these looks from their shared account.
Haley is dating Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson, while sister Hanna is with Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck. Haley has supported her man in a very Cowboys cheerleader-like fit this season, while Hanna has been proudly repping new boyfriend Beck, with some incredible custom fits and getting a little spicier with her fair share of crop tops and miniskirts.
The Cavinders return for their final season of college eligibility. Haley, a guard, averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season. Hanna, who is also a guard, played less with 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
WIn or lose, it’s clear all eyes will be on both of them this season.
