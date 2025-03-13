Carson Beck stays IG official with Hanna Cavinder despite disappearing from hers
Carson Beck moved to Florida to be with girlfriend Hanna Cavinder and play quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes instead of the Georgia Bulldogs. Now, his relationship with the Hurricanes basketball star and influencer may be blown up after she unfollowed him and deleted all his pictures.
Beck, 23, was the star of the Bulldogs and started dating the Cavinder twin Hanna, 24, in July. She repped him during the season in a custom Beck Georgia tiny crop top for a game, and took a smitten photo with him on the field, as well as posed with his sister Kylie Beck in her cheerleader uniform where the two would become besties. Kylie even just rocked a custom Cavinder twins crop top for a basketball game.
But something apparently went wrong after Carson’s move to Miami and she’s suddenly unfollowed on Instagram and deleted all pics of them together after they recently just posed with her sister Haley and her man Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys. Yikes.
Carson himself hasn’t deleted them together, however. His last post of them is on Valentine’s Day, but it’s on his account.
It’s a situation to monitor and one the Hurricanes football coaching staff is probably keeping an eye on.
Will Kylie still be friends with Hanna if they do break up?
These star college romances are tough, especially in this social media influencer world. Here’ wishing Carson and Hanna all the best no matter what is going on.
