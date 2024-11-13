How to get Gabby Thomas to fall in love
Gabby Thomas became one of the most recognized female athletes in the world following her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics which netted her three gold medals. Now, the 27-year-old track sensation revealed some traits of her personality, including how to capture her heart.
Thomas recently participated in a social media video to promote the second season of the Netflix series "SPRINT." In the video, Thomas is asked a series of "fastest ways" questions, such as the fastest way for her to hook her on a television series or movie. She was also asked about the fastest way to get her to fall in love, a question that fans of the Harvard alum might want to pay attention to.
"Cook for me," she proudly proclaimed.
However, if you decide to work your magic in the kitchen for her, be careful not to breathe too loudly — Thomas reveals that's the quickest way to annoy her.
This wasn't the only promotion that Thomas did for "SPRINT." Earlier today, she took to Instagram and shared one of the dopest 2024 Olympics photos that the public hasn't seen, showing the athlete locked in and ready to win gold.
Season 2 of "SPRINT" featuring Thomas premiered on Netflix today, November 13th.
