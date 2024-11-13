The Athlete Lifestyle logo

How to get Gabby Thomas to fall in love

The Olympic gold medalist reveals the fastest way to her heart in a new promo for the Netflix series “SPRINT.”

Joseph Galizia

Gabrielle Thomas aka Gabby Thomas (USA) reacts after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium.
Gabrielle Thomas aka Gabby Thomas (USA) reacts after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas became one of the most recognized female athletes in the world following her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics which netted her three gold medals. Now, the 27-year-old track sensation revealed some traits of her personality, including how to capture her heart. 

Thomas recently participated in a social media video to promote the second season of the Netflix series "SPRINT." In the video, Thomas is asked a series of "fastest ways" questions, such as the fastest way for her to hook her on a television series or movie. She was also asked about the fastest way to get her to fall in love, a question that fans of the Harvard alum might want to pay attention to.

"Cook for me," she proudly proclaimed. 

However, if you decide to work your magic in the kitchen for her, be careful not to breathe too loudly — Thomas reveals that's the quickest way to annoy her.

This wasn't the only promotion that Thomas did for "SPRINT." Earlier today, she took to Instagram and shared one of the dopest 2024 Olympics photos that the public hasn't seen, showing the athlete locked in and ready to win gold. 

Season 2 of "SPRINT" featuring Thomas premiered on Netflix today, November 13th. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury

Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win

Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis

Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’

First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look

Published |Modified
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News