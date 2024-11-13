Gabby Thomas posts dopest 2024 Paris Olympics photo you never saw
Gabby Thomas is having quite the track offseason since taking home three gold medals in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
The 27-year-old sprinter had a fantastic vacation with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes to the Maldives where she gave us a rare glimpse into their relationship, as well as some ab-revealing bikini pictures; she rocked New York Fashion Week as seen in a side-by-side stunner with gymnast Sunisa Lee; She slayed ESPN’s College GameDay in some Daisy Dukes; she melted tires from her cowgirl fit at Formula 1 in Austin; after that she flaunted her legs in a miniskirt as Grand Marshal of the NYC Marathon; and finally she dropped a bombshell peach bikini look for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas sports ‘Vote’ one-piece bathing suit for Election Day post
Wow, that’s truly a lot. Now, Thomas gets to relive her epic Olympics through the second part of the Netflix series SPRINT that released November 13. Thomas celebrated its release with the dopest photo of her you haven’t yet seen from the Olympics showing off her game face before a race.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas wows in glammed-up, girl next door vibe selfie
That’s pure determination from a gold medalist right there.
The second part of SPRINT follows Thomas, Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Kishane Thompson, Julien Alfred, Letsile Tebogo, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry.
While we don’t know what’s next for Thomas in her busy life, we can at least relive her glory from the summer in November.
