Injured Caitlin Clark celebrates as bartender for Fever’s Commissioner’s Cup trophy

Indiana shocks Minnesota without its All-Star, but Clark definitely wasn’t missing out on the epic celebration.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever are your 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup champions, and they shockingly did it without their injured superstar Caitlin Clark. She wasn’t missing the epic celebration afterward, however, and even served as a bartender in the locker room.

The 23-year-old All-Star Clark couldn’t participate in the final with a groin injury, but her teammates stepped up and stunned the 14-2 Minnesota Lynx, 74-59.

Indiana Feve
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrates with Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson (51) after defeating the Minnesota Lynx during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

While the Commissioner’s Cup doesn’t count toward regular season standings, it does give the winning team a nice financial boost with a $500,000 prize pool, which the players will get a nice check from. In year’s past that was as much at $30k. Coinbase is also giving each player $5k in cryptocurrency to both the Fever and Lynx.

Now, that’s reason to celebrate. After the win, the Fever did just that like it was the WNBA championship they won.

But the star of the show in the locker room was Clark bartending out of the trophy.

Now, that’s an assist. What can’t Caitlin Clark do?

She also had an epic photobomb of her teammates.

Caitlin Clark and teammates
Sophie Cunningham/Instagram

As good of a bartending teammate as she was, hopefully she’ll be back soon, which could be as quick as July 3 vs. the Las Vegas Aces.

While she was happy in the locker room, she definitely was itching to play.

Caitlin Clar
Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

