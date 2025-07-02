Injured Caitlin Clark celebrates as bartender for Fever’s Commissioner’s Cup trophy
The Indiana Fever are your 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup champions, and they shockingly did it without their injured superstar Caitlin Clark. She wasn’t missing the epic celebration afterward, however, and even served as a bartender in the locker room.
The 23-year-old All-Star Clark couldn’t participate in the final with a groin injury, but her teammates stepped up and stunned the 14-2 Minnesota Lynx, 74-59.
While the Commissioner’s Cup doesn’t count toward regular season standings, it does give the winning team a nice financial boost with a $500,000 prize pool, which the players will get a nice check from. In year’s past that was as much at $30k. Coinbase is also giving each player $5k in cryptocurrency to both the Fever and Lynx.
Now, that’s reason to celebrate. After the win, the Fever did just that like it was the WNBA championship they won.
But the star of the show in the locker room was Clark bartending out of the trophy.
Now, that’s an assist. What can’t Caitlin Clark do?
She also had an epic photobomb of her teammates.
As good of a bartending teammate as she was, hopefully she’ll be back soon, which could be as quick as July 3 vs. the Las Vegas Aces.
While she was happy in the locker room, she definitely was itching to play.
