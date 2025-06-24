The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark-effect sees WNBA franchise valuations skyrocket staggering amount

The Golden State Valkyries top the list with a record-setting WNBA valuation as the Caitlin Clark-effect is realized throughout the league.

Matthew Graham

Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
No wonder WNBA stars are speaking out about their ridiculously low salaries.

Not to mention with the league's transcendent pop-culture star, Caitlin Clark, is a huge reason why it's a great time to own a WNBA franchise.

Caitlin Clark
Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen released his latest WNBA valuations. And wow, the valuations have skyrocketed, "up more than 100% over the past 12 months." Let's repeat that. WNBA franchise valuations have more than doubled in just one year.

Leading the charge is the Golden State Valkyries at a record-setting $500 million, which is the bargain of the century given Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob only had to pay a $50 million expansion fee last year to join the W.

Kaitlyn Chen
Jun 22, 2025: Golden State Valkyries guard Bree Hall and guard Kaitlyn Chen celebrate after defeating the Connecticut Sun. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Clark's Indiana Fever, in a small market, is third on the list at $335 million, ahead of marquee teams like the two-time, back-to-back WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces with reigning MVP A'ja Wilson at No. 4 ($290 million), and only last season's winner, the New York Liberty, ahead of the Fever at No. 2 ($420 million).

The Valkyries are killing it with season-ticket sales, already at an amazing 30,000 packages sold for a cool $3 million per game, with courtside seats going for an average of $1,500.

The Clark-effect has seen the biggest jump for any franchise, as the Fever's worth went nuclear by a whopping 273% since last year.

Caitlin Clar
Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Even the lowest team on the list, the Atlanta Dream at $165 million, would still have made a new franchise participant at the $50 million threshold three-times their original investment.

The new Portland franchise, including construction, is still a steal at $125 million, and future expansion fees are expected to be $250 million.

Now it's time to pay the players what they deserve.

Published
Matthew Graham
