Caitlin Clark-effect sees WNBA franchise valuations skyrocket staggering amount
No wonder WNBA stars are speaking out about their ridiculously low salaries.
Not to mention with the league's transcendent pop-culture star, Caitlin Clark, is a huge reason why it's a great time to own a WNBA franchise.
Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen released his latest WNBA valuations. And wow, the valuations have skyrocketed, "up more than 100% over the past 12 months." Let's repeat that. WNBA franchise valuations have more than doubled in just one year.
Leading the charge is the Golden State Valkyries at a record-setting $500 million, which is the bargain of the century given Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob only had to pay a $50 million expansion fee last year to join the W.
Clark's Indiana Fever, in a small market, is third on the list at $335 million, ahead of marquee teams like the two-time, back-to-back WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces with reigning MVP A'ja Wilson at No. 4 ($290 million), and only last season's winner, the New York Liberty, ahead of the Fever at No. 2 ($420 million).
The Valkyries are killing it with season-ticket sales, already at an amazing 30,000 packages sold for a cool $3 million per game, with courtside seats going for an average of $1,500.
The Clark-effect has seen the biggest jump for any franchise, as the Fever's worth went nuclear by a whopping 273% since last year.
Even the lowest team on the list, the Atlanta Dream at $165 million, would still have made a new franchise participant at the $50 million threshold three-times their original investment.
The new Portland franchise, including construction, is still a steal at $125 million, and future expansion fees are expected to be $250 million.
Now it's time to pay the players what they deserve.
