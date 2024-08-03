Tiny Simone Biles next to Shaq, LeBron James, going viral again (PHOTOS)
Simone Biles is cementing her legacy as the greatest women’s gymnast of all time at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
So fans are looking up all things Simone Biles. One of the first search terms that autofill populates after a user starts writing “Simone Biles” is “Simone Biles height.” The GOAT gymnast is listed at four feet, eight inches. If it’s anything like most official internet heights, Biles might even be an inch or two shorter.
Her viral husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, is listed at five feet, eleven inches. Thus, their height disparity is noticeable, but nothing that would go viral.
RELATED: Simone Biles defends husband after facing backlash at the Olympics
However, next to the seven feet, one inch NBA legend, media personality, and business mogul Shaquille O’Neal, the contrast is jarring and is going viral again.
Shaq is also a filled-out giant, so the side-by-side photo is even more hilarious compared to an extremely fit world-class gymnast.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' latest bikini Instagram photo sparks debate in comments
Another Biles clip that has gone viral again is her first pitch before a Houston Astros game where of course she does a sick backflip first.
And what about side-by-side next to the Los Angeles Laker and former Cleveland Cavalier legend LeBron James, currently also in Paris playing for the United States men’s basketball national team, listed at six feet, nine inches. (And he’s also embarrassing his daughter Zhuri at Olympic beach volleyball with his girl dad dance moves.)
No offense to LeBron, but many NBA experts still have Michael Jordan as the NBA’s big GOAT. For the little GOAT, there is no debate, even at four feet, eight inches.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Concert Barbie: Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Lollapalooza
GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome
Aww: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share heartwarming moment after emotional win
Uh oh: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens facing backlash at the Olympics
International Livvy: Olympics’ ‘world’s sexiest athlete’ drops luring Instagram post