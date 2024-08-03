The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tiny Simone Biles next to Shaq, LeBron James, going viral again (PHOTOS)

The GOAT Olympic and United States women’s gymnast’s four feet, eight inches height is part of her superpower and charm.

Matthew Graham

Apr 13, 2024: Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens and American gymnast Simone Biles take a selfie prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Apr 13, 2024: Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens and American gymnast Simone Biles take a selfie prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds at Guaranteed Rate Field. / Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles is cementing her legacy as the greatest women’s gymnast of all time at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

So fans are looking up all things Simone Biles. One of the first search terms that autofill populates after a user starts writing “Simone Biles” is “Simone Biles height.” The GOAT gymnast is listed at four feet, eight inches. If it’s anything like most official internet heights, Biles might even be an inch or two shorter.

Her viral husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, is listed at five feet, eleven inches. Thus, their height disparity is noticeable, but nothing that would go viral.

Jonathan Owens, Simone BIles, Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Stommel
Apr 13, 2024: Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, American gymnast Simone Biles, Country music musician Tyler Hubbard, and Hayley Stommel are seen prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds at Guaranteed Rate Field. / Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

RELATED: Simone Biles defends husband after facing backlash at the Olympics

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens
Apr 13, 2024: Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens and American gymnast Simone Biles take a selfie prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds at Guaranteed Rate Field. / Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

However, next to the seven feet, one inch NBA legend, media personality, and business mogul Shaquille O’Neal, the contrast is jarring and is going viral again.

Shaq is also a filled-out giant, so the side-by-side photo is even more hilarious compared to an extremely fit world-class gymnast. 

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' latest bikini Instagram photo sparks debate in comments

Another Biles clip that has gone viral again is her first pitch before a Houston Astros game where of course she does a sick backflip first.

And what about side-by-side next to the Los Angeles Laker and former Cleveland Cavalier legend LeBron James, currently also in Paris playing for the United States men’s basketball national team, listed at six feet, nine inches. (And he’s also embarrassing his daughter Zhuri at Olympic beach volleyball with his girl dad dance moves.)

No offense to LeBron, but many NBA experts still have Michael Jordan as the NBA’s big GOAT. For the little GOAT, there is no debate, even at four feet, eight inches.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Concert Barbie: Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Lollapalooza

GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome

Aww: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share heartwarming moment after emotional win

Uh oh: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens facing backlash at the Olympics

International Livvy: Olympics’ ‘world’s sexiest athlete’ drops luring Instagram post

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News Feed Page