Izzy Harrison brings Barbie to life with sheer pink jersey, miniskirt

Chicago Sky forward Izzy Harrison took Barbie Night to heart, breaking out a sheer pink jersey and white miniskirt to bring her dolled up look to life.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; WNBA All Star player Isabelle Harrison walks the Orange Carpet at RPM Seafood
Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; WNBA All Star player Isabelle Harrison walks the Orange Carpet at RPM Seafood / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Sky forward Izzy Harrison brought out one of her best WNBA fashion looks of the season for "Barbie Night" at Wintrust Arena on Friday night.

The WNBA vet perfectly embodied the Barbie spirit and brought a dolled up look to life.

Harrison rocked a sheer pink jersey and white miniskirt, complete with a pink handbag and accessories.

PHOTOS: Angel Reese's Dennis Rodman alter ego pops out with anti-Barbie look

Take a look.

That's Barbie Night done right.

It's not the first time Harrison has crushed the tunnel looks either.

Isabelle Harrison, Izzy Harrison, Chicago Sky, WNBA
Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Isabelle Harrison arrives for a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Isabelle Harrison, Izzy Harrison, Chicago Sky, WNBA
Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Isabelle Harrison arrives for a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Izzy has put the entire WNBA on notice, and she's definitely one to watch for down the final stretch of the year.

This season, Izzy is averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds off the bench, but her energy is always infectious when she steps out onto the court.

Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

