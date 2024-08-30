Izzy Harrison brings Barbie to life with sheer pink jersey, miniskirt
Chicago Sky forward Izzy Harrison brought out one of her best WNBA fashion looks of the season for "Barbie Night" at Wintrust Arena on Friday night.
The WNBA vet perfectly embodied the Barbie spirit and brought a dolled up look to life.
Harrison rocked a sheer pink jersey and white miniskirt, complete with a pink handbag and accessories.
PHOTOS: Angel Reese's Dennis Rodman alter ego pops out with anti-Barbie look
Take a look.
That's Barbie Night done right.
It's not the first time Harrison has crushed the tunnel looks either.
Izzy has put the entire WNBA on notice, and she's definitely one to watch for down the final stretch of the year.
This season, Izzy is averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds off the bench, but her energy is always infectious when she steps out onto the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trifecta: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas’ epic photo after Fever game
Ahhhh: Paige Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ return photos, nostalgic twist
Stylin’ too: Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump
Real life: Gabby Thomas has a ‘real’ job? USA Olympians’ other professions revealed
Game, set, match: Leylah Fernandez debuts new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)