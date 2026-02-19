USA Figure Skater Isabeau Levito Causes Stir In Translucent Outfit During Olympics
One of the breakout stars in these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games has been 18-year-old Team USA women's figure skater, Isabeau Levito.
While Levito only made her Olympic debut on February 17 in the women's free skate short program in Italy, comments Levito made about her time in the Olympic Village during an interview caught a ton of attention.
RELATED: USA Figure Skating Star Isabeau Levito Admits Male Olympic Crush Is ‘Perfect’
Levito said in the interview, "I've spent every night in the [Olympic] Village. It's been everything and more. And you can't evict me. I don't think there's anything not to enjoy [about the Olympic Village]," per a YouTube video from @NBCNewYork.
These comments went viral, as some equated her comments to the much-discussed reporting about activity within the Olympic Village.
RELATED: USA Figure Skating Star Isabeau Levito's Olympic Village Admission Raises Eyebrows
Regardless, Levito was in Italy to perform in figure skating. And she did a great job of that during her first short program on February 17, putting her in place to compete for a medal during the final program on February 19.
Unfortunately, Levito slipped during her first jump of Thursday's program. While she rebounded enough to produce a solid 131.96 score, this won't be enough for her to make the podium.
RELATED: USA Figure Skater Amber Glenn Stuns in Blue Dress After Olympics Bounceback
Isabeau Levito Turns Heads With Olympics Outfit
Regardless, Levito's star power is continuing to grow, largely because of the light blue and translucent outfit she wore during her final short program performance.
The outfit seemed to be studded in rubies or something else to give a bedazzled look, and made Levito appear elegant as she glided across the ice.
Given that Levito is still just 18 years old, it will be fun to see what she can do as her figure skating career continues.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.