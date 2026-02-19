USA Figure Skater Isabeau Levito Causes Stir In Translucent Outfit During Olympics

One of the breakout stars in these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games has been 18-year-old Team USA women's figure skater, Isabeau Levito.

While Levito only made her Olympic debut on February 17 in the women's free skate short program in Italy, comments Levito made about her time in the Olympic Village during an interview caught a ton of attention.

Isabeau Levito | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Levito said in the interview, "I've spent every night in the [Olympic] Village. It's been everything and more. And you can't evict me. I don't think there's anything not to enjoy [about the Olympic Village]," per a YouTube video from @NBCNewYork.

These comments went viral, as some equated her comments to the much-discussed reporting about activity within the Olympic Village.

Isabeau Levito | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Regardless, Levito was in Italy to perform in figure skating. And she did a great job of that during her first short program on February 17, putting her in place to compete for a medal during the final program on February 19.

Unfortunately, Levito slipped during her first jump of Thursday's program. While she rebounded enough to produce a solid 131.96 score, this won't be enough for her to make the podium.

Isabeau Levito | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Isabeau Levito Turns Heads With Olympics Outfit

Regardless, Levito's star power is continuing to grow, largely because of the light blue and translucent outfit she wore during her final short program performance.

The outfit seemed to be studded in rubies or something else to give a bedazzled look, and made Levito appear elegant as she glided across the ice.

A beautiful free skate performance by Isabeau Levito! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/Dz6rZCKFpn — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

Given that Levito is still just 18 years old, it will be fun to see what she can do as her figure skating career continues.

Isabeau Levito completes her free skate program with a score of 131.96 🫶



Her first trip to the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/RiwQOYBEgM — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 19, 2026

