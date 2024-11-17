Jake Paul's gf Jutta Leerdam drops bikini bombshell in fight week flashback
The internet was introduced to a new star during Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight week: Jutta Leerdam, the girlfriend of the YouTuber turned boxer. Leerdam is a world-class athlete in her own right, winning silver in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Leerdam was turning heads all week with her stunning workout fits and stole the show on fight night with her elegant white, high-slit dress.
Since the event, she has continued to stay in the spotlight by getting in an early morning post-fight run and penning an emotional note to Paul.
Now that the dust has settled on fight night, Jutta is back with a fight week flashback on Instagram that included several videos and photos since she touched down in Dallas.
Among the photos was a blue bikini bombshell as she caught some rays alongside her furry friend.
Life has never looked so ruff.
Ultimately, the week ended well with Paul pulling off the unanimous decision win over Tyson to advance to 11-1 in his professional boxing career.
The 25-year-old Leerdam and Jake Paul have been dating since April 2023 after sliding into each other's DMs on Instagram. Since then, she consistently attends Paul's fights and he attends her meets.
Leerdam is a speed skater who specializes in sprint events and represented the Netherlands in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. When the Winter Games were all said and done, Leerdam skated away with a silver medal in the 1000m.
She also won the gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is a six-time world champion in speed skating.
