How much is Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's net worth post-fight?

How much the legendary boxer and the social media tycoon are worth, plus how they came into their money.

Jane LaCroix, Joseph Galizia

Mike Tyson (black gloves) hugs Jake Paul (silver gloves) after their fight at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The world is still discussing the once-in-a-lifetime fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The two squared off on Friday, November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Texas, with Paul securing the victory by unanimous decision after eight rounds. The fight did record numbers for Netflix despite crashing several times throughout the night.

Both Paul and Tyson secured a huge payday for the bout, adding to their already well-established net worth. Here are the details as to how each man fell into their pots of gold.

Mike Tyson

According to The Street, at the height of his career, Mike Tyson was worth over $400 million. The former boxing champion, now 58, enjoyed a lavish lifestyle but made several poor financial decisions. He also faced personal controversies, including the infamous ear-biting incident with Evander Holyfield in 1997 and his 1995 conviction for rape. 

These factors, along with other challenges, led Tyson to file for bankruptcy in 2003 as noted by AfroTech. The New York Times also reported that Tyson was approximately $23 million in debt around that time period.

However, Tyson managed to rebound. The former heavyweight champion climbed out of debt through paid appearances, personal endorsements, and a successful cannabis business, giving him a net worth of around $10 million prior to his fight with Jake. It has since been revealed that he made $20 million for the fight, bumping up his net worth to $30 million.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul was valued at roughly $80 million on November 11, just four days before the fight, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Jake rose to fame after becoming a viral sensation on the now-defunct app Vine, which led to him creating content on his personal Youtube Channel. He would later sign with Disney Channel and appeared in the teen series Bizaardvark, a relationship that ended in 2017 after some of his Youtube content started to get a little more controversial.

Jake eventually got into celebrity boxing, an idea that was started by his older brother, Logan Paul, who broke ground on the trend by fighting popular English influencer KSI in 2018. Jake has since fought a slew of past their prime fighters like Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, as well as non-boxing athletes like retired NBA star Nate Robinson. His one fight against a boxer his own age, Tommy Fury, ended with the internet personality suffering his first-ever loss. 

Jake pretty much confirmed his earnings from the fight with Tyson during a press conference back in August where he bluntly stated, "I'm here to make $40 million and knock out a legend." This win is estimated to have significantly boosted his net worth over $100K.

The highly anticipated showdown between Jake and Tyson became one of the most bet-on bouts in recent memory. ESPN highlighted that the match drew an unprecedented amount of wagering, with BetMGM revealing that it surpassed all previous boxing and MMA events in terms of bets placed throughout the sportsbook’s nearly seven-year history. 

