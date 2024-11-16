Jake Paul's gf Jutta Leerdam stuns in all-white, high slit elegant dress
Olympic silver medalist Jutta Leerdam, the girlfriend of YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, knows how to steal the show.
Ahead of Paul's fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson on Netflix at AT&T Stadium, Jutta made the trip to Dallas to support Paul and immediately got back in the gym. It was there that she flexed her all-black workout fit in the gym.
Now that it is officially fight night, Jutta pulled up with another stunning fashion look.
MORE: Jake Paul rocking most expensive boxing outfit in history vs. Mike Tyson
Leerdam rocked an elegant, all-white dress as she accompanied Paul into the arena.
MORE: Jake Paul's gf Jutta Leerdam bares back in lace crop top ahead of Tyson fight
If there's one thing Leerdam knows how to do, it is take advantage of the bright lights. We will have to see whether Paul can score a win of his own on Friday night.
MORE: Jake Paul drops ridiculous money on 7-figure watch ahead of Mike Tyson fight
The 25-year-old Leerdam and Jake Paul have been dating since April 2023 after sliding into each other's DMs on Instagram. Since then, she consistently attends Paul's fights and he attends her meets.
Leerdam is a speed skater who specializes in sprint events and represented the Netherlands in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. When the Winter Games were all said and done, Leerdam skated away with a silver medal in the 1000m.
She also won the gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is a six-time world champion in speed skating.
