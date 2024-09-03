Jake Paul, IShowSpeed agree to 40-yard dash race for $25,000 (VIDEO)
YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul previously challenged social media star IShowSpeed to a race. Now, we finally have an agreement.
Paul and IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., have agreed to race in a 40-yard dash with a whopping $25,000 on the line.
Watkins called Paul on FaceTime to accept the bet and shared the video on social media.
MORE: Olympian Jake Paul? YouTuber turned boxer plans to compete in 2028 Games
Here is how the agreement went down:
Paul initially challenged IShowSpeed to the foot race on his podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul, at the end of August. Paul is training for his upcoming boxing match with the legendary Mike Tyson in Puerto Rico, and said he would fly IShowSpeed out for the race.
WATCH: IShowSpeed jumps over Lamborghini... twice
"The Problem Child" and the 58-year-old Tyson are set to throw down on Saturday, November 20, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, live on Netflix.
