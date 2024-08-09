Olympian Jake Paul? YouTuber turned boxer plans to compete in 2028 Games
Jake Paul is sick of seeing Team USA boxing losing, so he wants to take things into his own hands.
During a new episode of his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast on Friday, the former YouTuber announced his plans to compete for the United States in boxing at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
"I'm going to enter the 2028 Olympics for boxing in Los Angeles," the 27-year-old said. "I'm sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for Team USA."
Paul is 10-1 in his professional boxing career, with his lone loss coming against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury.
Before the 2024 Paris Olympics, Paul worked with Team USA boxing to help athletes with branding and meditation.
Now, he wants to lace up the gloves and represent the red, white, and blue.
Paul would have to go through the qualifying process and earn his spot on the team, but representing the United States and qualifying for a spot on Team USA isn't as far-fetched as some may seem.
Say what you want about Jake Paul, but he usually backs up what he says he will do.
In four years, we'll have to see if he can update his resume to YouTuber turned boxer turned Olympic gold medalist.
