Who is Jake Paul's girlfriend? Meet Olympic silver medalist Jutta Leerdam

Jutta Leerdam is a Dutch speed skater and Olympic silver medalist, who is currently dating YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Jutta Leerdam roots on her boyfriend Jake Paul in the fight against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center.
Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Jutta Leerdam roots on her boyfriend Jake Paul in the fight against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Juuta Leerdam may be known as Jake Paul's girlfriend, but the Dutch beauty is a very accomplished athlete in her own right.

Leerdam is a speed skater who specializes in sprint events, and represented the Netherlands in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. When the Winter Games were all said and done, Leerdam skated away with a silver medal in the 1000m.

She also won the gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is a six-time world champion in speed skating.

Leerdam boasts over 4.4 million followers on Instagram.

The 25-year-old was named after German windsurfing world champion Jutta Muller by her father, who is a windsurfing enthusiast. She studies commercial economics at the Johan Cruyff Academy of the Hanze University of Applied Sciences in Groningen, the capital city of the Netherlands.

She was in a previous relationship with fellow Dutch speed skater Koen Verweij, but the couple broke up after five years before she began dating Paul nearly a year later.

