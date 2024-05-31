Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Postponed Fight As Ex-Heavyweight Champion Battles Ulcers
The strangest fight of 2024 will not be taking place as previously scheduled.
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul have agreed to postpoine their July 20 fight while Tyson deals with an ulcer flare-up, they announced Friday afternoon. The fight had been scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium
“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” Tyson said in a statement.
It has been nearly 19 years since Tyson, 57, last participated in a professional fight, which was a loss to Kevin McBride. He did fight an exhibition match against fellow former champion Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 that ended in a split draw.
Paul, 27, is 9–1 as a professional boxer since making his pro debut in 2020.