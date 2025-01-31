Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet beside sis Landry
Lane Kiffin celebrated his fourth year of sobriety and had his daughters with him for the big milestone.
The Ole Miss Rebels football coach is winning at life in 2025. Not only did he win the Gator Bowl to start the year, he reconciled and is back with ex-wife Layla Kiffin after being divorced since 2016 and she and his 17-year-old son Knox moved to be with him in Mississippi. Now, he’s four years sober and received an emotional gift from daughter Landry Kiffin, 20.
His youngest daighter Presley, 18, also was there for dad’s big accomplishment. Lane snapped a photo of his two daughters together in a private jet and added some heart emojis.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry wears elegant strapless dress to mom’s fairytale party
Landry crushed in the low-cut white top, while Presley slayed some Daisy Dukes. Both rocked the shades.
We’ve seen Landry and Presley together like Landry birthday bash in New York City where they danced in the streets, and then together for Christmas rocking some cozy pajamas.
While Landry was a bright spot for dad all football season with her fits like her low-cut top and custom Ole Miss jacket, Presley is headed to dad’s old school in the USC Trojans to play volleyball where she recently wowed in her full uniform.
Congrats to Lane Kiffin on his sobriety and having his family there to support him.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye