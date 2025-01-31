Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
The Super Bowl is just over a week away and Brittany Mahomes is enjoying time with her kids before the spectacle that is next week.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just had the couple’s third child on January 12 when they announced the birth of Golden Raye in the most adorable way ever. Brittany then showed up and showed out at the Chiefs divisional playoff game vs. the Houston Texans where she rocked a custom Mahomes fit while hanging with her “girlies” in the suite. She followed that up this past Sunday with an elite fur coat and a kiss for Patrick in the AFC Championship Game vs. the Buffalo Bills.
Following the win and a viral Taylor Swift hug, as well as a scathing remark for “disgusting” Bills fans, Brittany is hyped for the big game and even is trying on different fits in her insane walk-in closet. When she’s not doing all that, she’s being supermom to Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2, and Golden.
On Friday, Brittany showed off an adorable moment with Sterling and her pink princess fit.
How cute. Princess Sterling even begged to have baby Golden’s name be one from the movie Frozen.
Mom and the kids will be cheering on dad as he tries for an unprecedented three-peat when the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
