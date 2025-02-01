Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top workout fit
Carson Beck has moved on from the Georgia Bulldogs, but his sophomore cheerleader sister and her insane abs haven’t.
Kylie Beck, 19, was a bright spot for Carson all football season with her words of encouragement, and her stunning cheerleader fits that even outshined Carson’s girlfriend Hanna Cavinder in a side-by-side photo.
She also slayed several fits off the football field like her cowgirl look in Texas, and her tan leg-flaunting short shorts in Florida.
On Saturday, Kylie showed off those cheerleader abs in a tiny crop-top workout fit for pilates in a mirror selfie.
She’s also rocking the short hair now vs. the longer one she had all football season.
While Carson is off to play for the Miami Hurricanes and be with Hanna —- a move Kylie supported — little sis is still crushing cheerleader uniforms in her “Dance Dawgs” one for basketball season.
The brother and sister are both from Jacksonville, Florida, and made their way to Athens, Georgia. Kylie will now have two teams to cheer on next season — that is if George and Miami aren’t playing each other.
